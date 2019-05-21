Speech to Text for American Legion Post #92 opens new location

the american legion post 92 in rochester is back open for business. after it's original building in downtown was torn down to build a hotel... the post is opening it's new( location that's right off of highway 14 near rácátác. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us how they hope this new building helps will help the organization... and is also giving us a sneak peak at the inside. annalisa? tyler and arielle... this is where the legion's post used to be... and you can see it's not even here anymore, it's completely gone. and after months of delays, the new post 92 location is finally opening to members today. shovel from shoveling to lights... finishing touches are still being done at the new building. veteran and legion commander tony loecher (lowsure) says this new location isn't just bigger on the inside... but also gives them more parking, patio seating, and a big outdoor space for family activities. he hopes it helps people see the legion is not just a place for vets there's a certain amount of truth to that because vets just talking to each other, it helps them psychology, but we're about the family. we're a community organization and we want this to be that. to get the families in here, that's what we're about. the new location is off of highway fourteen right near rácátác. the new post 92 location is opening for members only today and will be opent to the public starting friday.