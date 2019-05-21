Speech to Text for Splash pad expansion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for the a major downtown project in clear lake is starting to take shape. today the city council is giving the public their first look at expanding and renovating of the splash pad downtown. káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning why the project is needed now.xxx the splash pad expansion project is still in its early stages á but that doesn't mean it's new. in fact á it's been in the works for several months. the council revealed they want to expand the splash pad area á build a new restroom á and create more shade for people get out of the sun. the project does come with a price tag of over a million dollars á but to the city it means taking care of issues they would otherwise need to address in the future. the infrastructur e needed repairing as well a little bit of a greater want that we had over there we'll take a look at it over the next few years and see how it all plays out. the next steps for the project would be to finalize the designs and opening the project up for bids. in clear lake, brian tabick kimt news three. mayor crabb says the splash pad was originally put into the area for revitalization and taking advantage of lake access./// storms rolled in and left quite the damage in north