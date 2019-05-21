Speech to Text for Tracking a Wet & Windy Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( showers and winds will move in today making this tuesday a rather unpleasant one for those who may not be big fans of fallá like conditions. a powerful system moving in from the southern plains will bring with it offáandáon showers with light to moderate rainfall rates through the day. severe storms are not expected, however strong gusts reaching near 40 mph from the east are very possible á enough to effect high profile vehicles on roadways especially when the roads are wet. rain looks to move in after 10 am this morning and last into the night. to add to it all, temperatures will be limited and will only rise near 50 á with winds gusting, it'll feel very chilly out so an extra layer isn't a bad idea today! highs will run back into the 70s starting on wednesday and will last for a while. forecast will bring rain showers thursday night and friday. today: showers/windy. highs: near 50. winds: e 15á30 mph. gusts near 40 mph. tonight: showers/iso. storms/windy. lows: upper 40s. winds: e 15á30 mph. gusts near 40 mph. wednesday: decreasing thanks brandon