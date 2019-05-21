Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Tracking a Wet & Windy Tuesday

Tracking a Wet & Windy Tuesday

Posted: May. 21, 2019 7:21 AM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 7:21 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Tracking a Wet & Windy Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( showers and winds will move in today making this tuesday a rather unpleasant one for those who may not be big fans of fallá like conditions. a powerful system moving in from the southern plains will bring with it offáandáon showers with light to moderate rainfall rates through the day. severe storms are not expected, however strong gusts reaching near 40 mph from the east are very possible á enough to effect high profile vehicles on roadways especially when the roads are wet. rain looks to move in after 10 am this morning and last into the night. to add to it all, temperatures will be limited and will only rise near 50 á with winds gusting, it'll feel very chilly out so an extra layer isn't a bad idea today! highs will run back into the 70s starting on wednesday and will last for a while. forecast will bring rain showers thursday night and friday. today: showers/windy. highs: near 50. winds: e 15á30 mph. gusts near 40 mph. tonight: showers/iso. storms/windy. lows: upper 40s. winds: e 15á30 mph. gusts near 40 mph. wednesday: decreasing thanks brandon
Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Tracking a wet and windy Tuesday followed by a warm-up.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Wet & Windy Tuesday

Image

Vansice plans move back to Iowa

Image

A look at the Kid's Cup event

Image

Short term rentals in Rochester

Image

Civic Center board of directors approved

Image

Rochester files lawsuit over opioids

Image

A family affair: Brother's face each other on the diamond

Image

Splash pad expansion

Image

Rural roads get a beating

Image

Chris' Monday Forecast 5/20

Community Events