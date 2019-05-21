Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Vansice plans move back to Iowa

The longtime person of interest in the Huisentruit case said he wants to clear his name.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 6:44 AM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 6:44 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for Vansice plans move back to Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new developments surrounding the disappearance of former kimt news 3 anchor jodi huisentruit. the lead person of interest in the case is moving back to iowa á after spending the last 22 years in arizona. john vansice has been a big name in the case since the beginning. he says he was the last person to see jodi before she was abducted from outside of her apartment in 19á95. kimt news 3's george mallet has been in close contact with prominent media consultant steve ridge... who we told you back in april cracked through vancise's silence about jodi. now á not only has ridge learned vansice is preparing to return to iowa á but he's also considering legal action against a man he says provided false and misleading information to investigators over the years. however á no lawsuit has been filed yet. vansice told ridge he and his wife are coming back to iowa to defend his reputation and honor. as far as (when they will be moving back is still under wraps. this is a developing story á we expect to learn more over the coming days. stay with kimt news
Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Tracking a wet and windy Tuesday followed by a warm-up.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Wet & Windy Tuesday

Image

Vansice plans move back to Iowa

Image

A look at the Kid's Cup event

Image

Short term rentals in Rochester

Image

Civic Center board of directors approved

Image

Rochester files lawsuit over opioids

Image

A family affair: Brother's face each other on the diamond

Image

Splash pad expansion

Image

Rural roads get a beating

Image

Chris' Monday Forecast 5/20

Community Events