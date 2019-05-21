Speech to Text for Vansice plans move back to Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new developments surrounding the disappearance of former kimt news 3 anchor jodi huisentruit. the lead person of interest in the case is moving back to iowa á after spending the last 22 years in arizona. john vansice has been a big name in the case since the beginning. he says he was the last person to see jodi before she was abducted from outside of her apartment in 19á95. kimt news 3's george mallet has been in close contact with prominent media consultant steve ridge... who we told you back in april cracked through vancise's silence about jodi. now á not only has ridge learned vansice is preparing to return to iowa á but he's also considering legal action against a man he says provided false and misleading information to investigators over the years. however á no lawsuit has been filed yet. vansice told ridge he and his wife are coming back to iowa to defend his reputation and honor. as far as (when they will be moving back is still under wraps. this is a developing story á we expect to learn more over the coming days. stay with kimt news