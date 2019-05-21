Clear
A look at the Kid's Cup event

KIMT News 3 got to be part of the special event.

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

today á kimt news 3 got to be a part of a very special event. katie and i emceed this year's "kids cup" at somerby golf course in byron. it's a golf tournament á dinner á and auction that has raised over 1á pointá five million dollars for sick kids at mayo clinic and olmsted medical center. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joined us at the event á and is sharing some of the fun á and meaningful moments.xxx around 100 players tee'd off today right here behind me at somerby golf course in byron and it was all to raise money for the kids. (golf swing( and each of those 100 golfers raised at least 500 dollars. "i raised around 800 dollars" "i personally raised 3,000 dollars for this years tournament." "i raised 500 dollars, i was happy!" golfers including these... (golf swing( and bidders galore. "number 9 at 500 dollars." who are helping families including the boss family and their fourá yearáold christian. "he doesn't tell them no, he doesn't cry, he tells his nurse, be gentle." by raising over 100 thousand dollars at the 23rd annual kids cup tournament. "the fact that all the money goes to such a great cause is amazing and the fact that the story of our lives includes healthcare, and so of course being able to help out with the kids and their healthcare story is super important." "i think it's part of a good day to enjoy with friends and everything we can do for the kids and the youth, its just everything we can do for the community." so whether you came out for the swing of it. (happy gilmore swing( or for the auction. 100 percent of the funds raised today are going straight to the mayo clinic children's center, and olmsted medical center.///
