Speech to Text for Short term rentals in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with short term rentals on the rise in rochesterááá city council is stepping in to step up regulation. last month á the med city had over 580 shortá term rentals listed on platforms including air bá náb and expedia. city council is considering licensing requirements for such units. next upááá the community development team will propose the wording for such "i don't think the council is interested in restricting them or prohibiting them. i think they more just want to create a path for them to do it safely." city council's primary concern is safety. therefore the body is foring a work group to form a regulation./// destination medical center is aiming to transform much of rochester