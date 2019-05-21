Clear
Short term rentals in Rochester

The City Council is looking to regulate the rentals a little better.

Posted: May. 20, 2019
Updated: May. 20, 2019 10:46 PM
Elizabeth Stay

with short term rentals on the rise in rochesterááá city council is stepping in to step up regulation. last month á the med city had over 580 shortá term rentals listed on platforms including air bá náb and expedia. city council is considering licensing requirements for such units. next upááá the community development team will propose the wording for such "i don't think the council is interested in restricting them or prohibiting them. i think they more just want to create a path for them to do it safely." city council's primary concern is safety. therefore the body is foring a work group to form a regulation./// destination medical center is aiming to transform much of rochester
