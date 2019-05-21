Speech to Text for Civic Center board of directors approved

start tonight with continuing coverage. kimt news 3 continues to follow changes coming to the mayo civic center in rochester. back in november á rochester city council put the operations of the downtown landmark under new stewardship. specifically á one new board of directors. now á the council is appointing the people who will fill that brand new board. kimt news 3's isabella basco is following the story and joins us live now. katie and george... 18 people applied to be on the new board for the mayo civic center. but tonight á it was announced that five people will sit on the board. we're finding out who.xxx today is a good day for sara clausen and for the med city. a newly appointed member of the mayo civic center board, she already has ideas on what the board can do to ensure the civic center fully realizes its potential. "there's a lot of potential for us to host larger conventions for us in rochester all from the arts to associations to healthcare conferences." clausen understands that skepticism about the changes is likely, but she encourages all of us to keep an open mind. "nobody really gets too excited about change all of the time. change can be scary. i completely understand that. i really hope with my voice on the board, i can be a reasonable voice who wants to stay consistent." clausen says the new board will get right down to business. next month á they're even going to get together for a halfáday retreat. live in rochester á isabella basco á kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. the board is hoping to hire a new executive director this summer./// with short term rentals on the rise in rochesterááá city council