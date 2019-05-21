Speech to Text for Rochester files lawsuit over opioids

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

center./// the opioid epidemic is a national problem á and it's clearly impacting rochester. so much so á the city is taking legal action. the city is filing a federal court lawsuit against the manufacturers and distributors of various opioids. by filing the lawsuit... rochester leaders are making it clear they will not let people suffer while manufacturers and distributors continue profiting from selling and distributing the addictive pain killers. city attorney jason loos (loose) says he hopes the lawsuit will communicate a firm message.xxx "cities like rochester are not immune. like i said, there have been several deaths related to this in the last year since i've been here. it's a problem that's getting worse, not better. so we're hoping to stop that." the city has a team of lawyers from minneapolis working on this at no cost to the city. but it could be months or years before they see results./// new developments tonight surrounding