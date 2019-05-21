Clear
A family affair: Brother's face each other on the diamond

The Schmitz battle it out for bragging rights.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

when toe to toe./// it was senior day for the stewartville tigers baseball team. the only thing standing in the way of head coach mark schmitz sending his senior's off with a win... was his brother cory, head coach of lewistoná altura. both schmitz are wisconsin transplants that now call southeastern minnesota home. the last regular season game of the year, it was a time to have fun before section tournament starts. "it's a lot of pressure from me, a lot of pressure. you know it's fun, to come over here and play stewartville, we know they're a good team, the put the ball in play, they're fundamentally sound." so which brother would get the win? the tigers drew first blood off a cardinal error. some more big hits would give stewartville a comfortable lead. but lewiston altura would scratch and claw their way back. and this would turn the tide. a grand slam to tie the game in the 7th inning. the cardinals would grab another run to win it 11 to 10, giving cory the win over his brother. but wasn't about wins or losses, the strikeouts, hits.... or diving catches, even if the pair joked about a friendly wager. "it's usually about who gets first choice for the packer's season tickets. the other has to do mom's chores for a year but other than that there's really nothing else." cory and lewiston altura get bragging rights for
