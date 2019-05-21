Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Rural roads get a beating

The rain did quite the damage over the weekend.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Rural roads get a beating

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

heavy winds and rain took quite the toll on parts of north iowa over the weekend. and rural roads took qutie the beating. timber avenue just north of charles city washed awayáá take a look at this video á courtesy of wayne mcclintock (mcáclinátock). you can see just how much gravel and dirt the rain took with it. water was still flowing steadily this afternoon. mcclintock says it happened overnight saturday... making the situation that much more dangerous to drivers.xxx most of the road entirely collapsed opening up a three four foot wide crevice. hitting that at any sort of speed you would've left your car right there. it would have been dangerous. mcclintock says the closure isn't that big of an inconvinenceáá adding only a mile and a half to his commute./// a new mental health
Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A look at the Kid's Cup event

Image

Short term rentals in Rochester

Image

Civic Center board of directors approved

Image

Rochester files lawsuit over opioids

Image

A family affair: Brother's face each other on the diamond

Image

Splash pad expansion

Image

Rural roads get a beating

Image

Chris' Monday Forecast 5/20

Image

Donations Helping Women's Health Pavilion

Image

Partial Roof Collapse at Mohawk Square

Community Events