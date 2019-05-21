Speech to Text for Rural roads get a beating

heavy winds and rain took quite the toll on parts of north iowa over the weekend. and rural roads took qutie the beating. timber avenue just north of charles city washed awayáá take a look at this video á courtesy of wayne mcclintock (mcáclinátock). you can see just how much gravel and dirt the rain took with it. water was still flowing steadily this afternoon. mcclintock says it happened overnight saturday... making the situation that much more dangerous to drivers.xxx most of the road entirely collapsed opening up a three four foot wide crevice. hitting that at any sort of speed you would've left your car right there. it would have been dangerous. mcclintock says the closure isn't that big of an inconvinenceáá adding only a mile and a half to his commute./// a new mental health