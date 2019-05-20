Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Chris' Monday Forecast 5/20

Nelson's forecast includes rain on Tuesday and 70s the rest of the week

Posted: May. 20, 2019 7:31 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 7:31 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Chris' Monday Forecast 5/20

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm joined now by kimt stormteam three chief meteorlogist chris nelson. / weather-main-3 we finally have a sunny day on tap today with clouds on the increase late tonight and tomorrow. it will be a very active day in the southern plains with a high-risk of severe weather and tornadoes. for us, an upper- level low moves in by tuesday ushering in a good chance of showers. this will likely bring at least 0.25" to 0.50" of rainfall. strong to severe storms are not expected. highs will only be in the low to mid 50s for tuesday before the temperatures begin to climb. highs will run well into the 70s starting on wednesday and will last for a while. forecast will bring rain showers thursday night and early friday. tonight: increasing clouds lows: low 40s. winds: e 5-10 mph tomorrow: rain likely. highs: low to mid 50s. winds: e 10-20 mph. tomorrow night: rain ending early. lows: upper 40s. winds: se 15-25 mph band fest this
Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' Monday Forecast 5/20

Image

Donations Helping Women's Health Pavilion

Image

Partial Roof Collapse at Mohawk Square

Image

'Butt Kickers' pick up cigarette butts in Rochester

Image

Officers rescue ducklings caught inside drain

Image

Manly Skate Park closed

Image

Kid's Cup Donations help pediatric patients

Image

Exhibit tells story of artist's struggles with mental health

Image

Impact of the Kid's Cup Golf Tournament

Image

Turtle Creek flood mitigation plan

Community Events