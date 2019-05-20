Speech to Text for Chris' Monday Forecast 5/20

i'm joined now by kimt stormteam three chief meteorlogist chris nelson. / weather-main-3 we finally have a sunny day on tap today with clouds on the increase late tonight and tomorrow. it will be a very active day in the southern plains with a high-risk of severe weather and tornadoes. for us, an upper- level low moves in by tuesday ushering in a good chance of showers. this will likely bring at least 0.25" to 0.50" of rainfall. strong to severe storms are not expected. highs will only be in the low to mid 50s for tuesday before the temperatures begin to climb. highs will run well into the 70s starting on wednesday and will last for a while. forecast will bring rain showers thursday night and early friday. tonight: increasing clouds lows: low 40s. winds: e 5-10 mph tomorrow: rain likely. highs: low to mid 50s. winds: e 10-20 mph. tomorrow night: rain ending early. lows: upper 40s. winds: se 15-25 mph band fest this