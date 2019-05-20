Speech to Text for Donations Helping Women's Health Pavilion

from mayo clinic to olmsted medical center á kid's cup donations impact so many organizations in rochester. let's head out to byron and check in with kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan at the kid's cup golf outing. brooke á we're talking about the women's health pavilion at oámác.xxx raquel á dr. james hoffman is olmsted medical center's chief medical officer á and a practicing obstetricianá gynecologist. he's been with omc since 1994... and played an integral role planning the new women's pavilion. the building is 5 years old á but he says it still feels (new to him and probably always will. kimt news 3's katie lange has our story.xxx "kid's cup is one of the very first supporters of our organization." in 2014 á olmsted medical center opened its news women's health pavilion. "we do about 1á thousand deliveries a year that is shared between our nurse midáwife program and our physician services." this is just one of the 21 birthing center rooms... with multiple options for delivery... including a water birth. they also offer laughing gas for women who want to avoid an epidural. "we call it nitrous oxide therapy, or laughing gas but i haven't seen many folks laugh in labor, but they call it laughing gas. it is really effective with helping to deal with the peak of contraction pain." the biggest contribution from kid's cup donations á 4 of these state of the art monitoring neoánate units. "keeping the baby warm. keeping an eye on the babies oxygen content and watching the babies breathing patterns are all part of the equipment that kid's cup has helped us supply." omc has 8 of the units á 4 of which were directly purchased with funds from kid's cup. thanks to kid's cup á the funds continue to role in. "kid's cup made a promise to us of $150,000 in 2014 when the women's health pavilion opened. they completed that in 2018 and then moving forward they are providing us with 25á thousand dollars a year."> as you can see á the money raised at this golf tournament can change the lives of so many people. i'll be recapping all of the fun á tonight on kimt news 3 at 10. live in byron, brooke mckivergan, kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. kimt news 3's george mallet and katie lange are wrapping up their duties as emcees of today's fundraiser./// the fight