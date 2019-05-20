Speech to Text for Partial Roof Collapse at Mohawk Square

dollars./// our coverage continues tonight surrounding a partial roof collapse in mason city after this weekend's storms. today is the first business day a dozen agencies aren't able to operate out of their usual offices... and (people are at a loss of where to go. kimt news 3's katie huinker reports.xxx at least 12 agencies have offices inside mohawk square. ive seen people show up to their appointments today, only to turn around at the door when they see this notice. i need to move somewhere so i just came to see if these people can maybe help me but when i reached here i just found this. bundeep kaur is in need of housing assistance. she was hoping to get some help from the mason city housing authority today á located inside mohawk square. rather than getting answers she was met with this sign. i was confident that once i would reach there i would get some help but this is really, i'm really upset now. i worked with her to find a way to contact the office. we searched google, facebook, called city hall and left messaged with city officials and still no answers. if there would be any kind of number or anything so that we could reach them and contact them at least we could get some help because i really don't have time i'm going to be homeless and i really need them. later in the day á we learned the housing authority is working to set up a temporary office and has a voicemail established for people like bundeep. meanwhile á the cerro gordo county department of public health is also searching for a temporary location. their goal is to be fully operational by tuesday morning, but tonight ruge says they are having a some trouble finding a space that will work. their first priority though was saving their costly vaccines. we were able to work with the fire department to get one person up there we were able to get the vaccines, follow the proper process in removing those vaccines and were able to get them to mercy to be stored safely. despite how inconvenient this all is á ruge says they are just happy everyone is okay considering the roof collapsed right over their offices. coming into the meeting this morning people were looking at each other just thankful that we are ok. as of right now, it's unclear when this building the building's owner tells kimt an engineer will be there tomorrow doing a full inspection. we should have a better idea of when mohawk square will reopen after that. for now, we are compiling all the latest contact information on kimt dot com á you'll find it along with this story under local news.///