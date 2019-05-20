Speech to Text for 'Butt Kickers' pick up cigarette butts in Rochester

started out as a science project has turned into an annual communtiy service project. students pick up cig butts-vo-1 lowerthird2line:students pick up cigarette butts rochester, mn these john adams middle school students are known as the 'butt kickers'! they go around downtown rochester and pick up cigarette butts. since 20-12 they've picked up thousands of butts... hoping to make a difference.xxx students pick up cig butts-sot-1 lowerthird2line:alyssa rodriguez student, john adams middle school it can like help the rivers and stuff cuz it can be like a big problem polluting the earth. the rochester downtown alliance donates 5 cents to the school for each cigarette butt that's picked up... with a maximum donation of 5 cents. /