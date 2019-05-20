Speech to Text for Officers rescue ducklings caught inside drain

morning - austin police were called out to rescue some wildlife. police officer rescue ducklings-vo-3 lowerthird2line:ducklings rescued from drain austin, mn a concerned resident called austin pd after she noticed a mama duck in distress... apparently her babies had gotten suck in a near-by drain. when police opened up the drain - they found these 11 ducklings huddled in a row. officers say the rescue not only brightened the mama duck's day - but it also put a smile on their faces.xxx police officer rescue ducklings-sot-3 lowerthird2line:bronson hindal community service officer, austin police "the mama duck started quacking quite a bit and started flying around us and kept getting closer and closer. so any time i can reunite the animal that is missing from its mother it kind of makes me feel good inside" officers say once the ducks were reunited - the family waddled away. / what