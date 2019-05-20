Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Officers rescue ducklings caught inside drain

The officers were able to free the ducklings so they could join their anxious mother.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 5:56 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 5:56 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Officers rescue ducklings caught inside drain

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

morning - austin police were called out to rescue some wildlife. police officer rescue ducklings-vo-3 lowerthird2line:ducklings rescued from drain austin, mn a concerned resident called austin pd after she noticed a mama duck in distress... apparently her babies had gotten suck in a near-by drain. when police opened up the drain - they found these 11 ducklings huddled in a row. officers say the rescue not only brightened the mama duck's day - but it also put a smile on their faces.xxx police officer rescue ducklings-sot-3 lowerthird2line:bronson hindal community service officer, austin police "the mama duck started quacking quite a bit and started flying around us and kept getting closer and closer. so any time i can reunite the animal that is missing from its mother it kind of makes me feel good inside" officers say once the ducks were reunited - the family waddled away. / what
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'Butt Kickers' pick up cigarette butts in Rochester

Image

Officers rescue ducklings caught inside drain

Image

Manly Skate Park closed

Image

Kid's Cup Donations help pediatric patients

Image

Exhibit tells story of artist's struggles with mental health

Image

Impact of the Kid's Cup Golf Tournament

Image

Turtle Creek flood mitigation plan

Image

Minnesota lawmakers reach budget deal

Image

Dr. Oz - Pets helping with your health

Image

My Money - Be sure to factor in savings for your budget

Community Events