Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Manly Skate Park closed

The man who bought the equipment from the city says he is donating it to nonprofit organization in Nebraska.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 5:54 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Manly Skate Park closed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

talent:amy fleming amy.fleming@kimt.com coverage you can count on the city of manly sold skate park equpiment after they say it was no longer safe for kids to use. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick joins us live after learning what will happen to the old equipment - brian?xxx maplive:skate park equipment sold manly, ia google earth 2018 google manly skate park.jpg amy those with the city say fundraisers and donations funded the manly skate park equipment. skate park closed-lintro-2 you can see now it is chained shut and the equipment is taken down.. the manly city council voted in novemeber to sell it because it was a safety hazard. rather than scrapping the material - one worth county resident decided to put it to good use.xxx skate park closed-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:city sells skate park equipment manly, ia it just wasn't safe. john choate of worth county is the one who bought the park equipment from the city for four hundred dollars. he says when they removed the equipment they found drug paraphanilia as well as condoms. the park is owned by the city--the mayor declined to go on camera with me but says the park wasn't maintained. so what did choate do with the equipment? donated it to a non-profit in nebraska. lowerthird2line:john choate bought skate park equipment they're going to fix it up and put it back together and make it nice and useable. / skate park closed-ltag-2 the mayor did tell me they plan on putting up new equipment in the future. amy they're arent sure if it will be another skate park. in manly brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. the park was built in the mid 2000's.
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'Butt Kickers' pick up cigarette butts in Rochester

Image

Officers rescue ducklings caught inside drain

Image

Manly Skate Park closed

Image

Kid's Cup Donations help pediatric patients

Image

Exhibit tells story of artist's struggles with mental health

Image

Impact of the Kid's Cup Golf Tournament

Image

Turtle Creek flood mitigation plan

Image

Minnesota lawmakers reach budget deal

Image

Dr. Oz - Pets helping with your health

Image

My Money - Be sure to factor in savings for your budget

Community Events