Speech to Text for Manly Skate Park closed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

talent:amy fleming amy.fleming@kimt.com coverage you can count on the city of manly sold skate park equpiment after they say it was no longer safe for kids to use. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick joins us live after learning what will happen to the old equipment - brian?xxx maplive:skate park equipment sold manly, ia google earth 2018 google manly skate park.jpg amy those with the city say fundraisers and donations funded the manly skate park equipment. skate park closed-lintro-2 you can see now it is chained shut and the equipment is taken down.. the manly city council voted in novemeber to sell it because it was a safety hazard. rather than scrapping the material - one worth county resident decided to put it to good use.xxx skate park closed-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:city sells skate park equipment manly, ia it just wasn't safe. john choate of worth county is the one who bought the park equipment from the city for four hundred dollars. he says when they removed the equipment they found drug paraphanilia as well as condoms. the park is owned by the city--the mayor declined to go on camera with me but says the park wasn't maintained. so what did choate do with the equipment? donated it to a non-profit in nebraska. lowerthird2line:john choate bought skate park equipment they're going to fix it up and put it back together and make it nice and useable. / skate park closed-ltag-2 the mayor did tell me they plan on putting up new equipment in the future. amy they're arent sure if it will be another skate park. in manly brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. the park was built in the mid 2000's.