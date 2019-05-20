Speech to Text for Kid's Cup Donations help pediatric patients

touched by the many donations brought in from kid's cup is the bos family. kimt news 3's katie lange met up with them and has their story.xxx bos family kids cup-pkg-1 bos family kids cup-pkg-7 it's an unforuntunate reality... but spending time at st. mary's hospital is nothing new for the bos family. kimt introduced you to them in february. bos family kids cup-pkg-11 christian bos has been battling leukemia since last july. for every medical procedure the young fighter endures - he collects another bead of courage... to store in his box. bos family kids cup-pkg-8 fast forward to today - and christian's box is too small for all of his beads. bos family kids cup-pkg-4 "it gives him something when he is older to see all he has endured and how brave he has been to do all these things." bos family kids cup-pkg-9 beads of courage is just one of the many items funded with kid's cup funds. "it amazed me when we had looked into the things that kids cup does is how long the list is and things we hadn't noticed are also funded by kids cup and it's hard to imagine without it to see all the things he has benefited from if they were not here." items like these wagons... which pediatric nurse janelle stenzel says are a hit among families. bos family kids cup-pkg-5 "those patients that are non- ambulatory or just don't have enough energy to walk around the halls to get out and stroll the halls or go to the playroom." bos family kids cup-pkg-10 they even have a place for kiddos to attach their decorative iv poles. "i've seen kids name their iv poles. so just to have something that looks a little more fun might not seem like a lot to anybody but it is sometimes a lot to a kid." for the bos family - all of the tools - including ipads and gaming systems help to distract christian and pass the time. "it makes life in the hospital so much easier for him." stenzel says it's not just families that are thankful for kid's cup donations. "i'm grateful for the funds that are donated and raised and excited to see what kinds of new things we can get for the unit this year as a result of everyone's generous donations." / coming up on kimt news 3 at 6 - we check back in with kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan... she is live at kid's cup - and is taking a closer look at how the donated funds have helped the olmsted medical center's women's health pavilion. / / later in