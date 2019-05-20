Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Exhibit tells story of artist's struggles with mental health

The exhibit is working to raise awareness and reduce stigma that surrounds mental health.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 5:44 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 5:44 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Exhibit tells story of artist's struggles with mental health

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

adults in the united states lives with a mental illness. that's according to the national institute of mental health. locally - one in three olmsted county adults has experienced a mental health issue in their lifetime. kimt news three's calyn thompson shows us a mental health exhibit at the rochester art center that aims to decrease the stigma and increase awareness.xxx mental health exhibit-mpkgll-1 lowerthird2line:'mental health: mind matters' exhibit rochester, mn it's a new exhibit not yet open to the public... "mental health - mind matters." people will be able to interact and learn more about a topic that affects everyone. mental health exhibit-mpkgll-3 calyn: this is a station where you can take a selfie nat and use the hashtag #make-it-ok. mental health exhibit-mpkgll-7 the artwork shares the story of the artist. christi furnas was diagnosed with schizophrenia at 24. now - she's telling her story in a graphic novel. mental health exhibit-mpkgll-4 having a sense of humor about it takes the power away from that illness. mental health exhibit-mpkgll-8 reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / the exhibit opens to the public on may 25th at the rochester art center. there's a 5- dollar admission for adults. children 15 and younger get in free. /
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'Butt Kickers' pick up cigarette butts in Rochester

Image

Officers rescue ducklings caught inside drain

Image

Manly Skate Park closed

Image

Kid's Cup Donations help pediatric patients

Image

Exhibit tells story of artist's struggles with mental health

Image

Impact of the Kid's Cup Golf Tournament

Image

Turtle Creek flood mitigation plan

Image

Minnesota lawmakers reach budget deal

Image

Dr. Oz - Pets helping with your health

Image

My Money - Be sure to factor in savings for your budget

Community Events