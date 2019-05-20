Speech to Text for Exhibit tells story of artist's struggles with mental health

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

adults in the united states lives with a mental illness. that's according to the national institute of mental health. locally - one in three olmsted county adults has experienced a mental health issue in their lifetime. kimt news three's calyn thompson shows us a mental health exhibit at the rochester art center that aims to decrease the stigma and increase awareness.xxx mental health exhibit-mpkgll-1 lowerthird2line:'mental health: mind matters' exhibit rochester, mn it's a new exhibit not yet open to the public... "mental health - mind matters." people will be able to interact and learn more about a topic that affects everyone. mental health exhibit-mpkgll-3 calyn: this is a station where you can take a selfie nat and use the hashtag #make-it-ok. mental health exhibit-mpkgll-7 the artwork shares the story of the artist. christi furnas was diagnosed with schizophrenia at 24. now - she's telling her story in a graphic novel. mental health exhibit-mpkgll-4 having a sense of humor about it takes the power away from that illness. mental health exhibit-mpkgll-8 reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / the exhibit opens to the public on may 25th at the rochester art center. there's a 5- dollar admission for adults. children 15 and younger get in free. /