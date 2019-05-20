Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Impact of the Kid's Cup Golf Tournament

The annual event raises money to support medical care for children.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 4:45 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 4:45 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Impact of the Kid's Cup Golf Tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cup-intro-2 on this beautiful day - rochester's annual kid's cup golf tournament is well underway. kids cup-vo-1 lowerthird2line drone:kid's cup golf tournament byron, mn take a look at this aerial view captured by our kimt news drone three. the tournament has become a successful fundraiser for the awesome medical advances made in the med city. it is also an effective way of spreading the word about that important work. the tournament is being emcee'd by kimt news three's very own katie lange and george mallet. george mallet recently spoke with one of the med city's top orthopedic surgeons about the impact of kid's cup.xxx kids cup-pkg-1 kids cup pkg-2 we met olmsted medical center orthopedic surgeon dr. mark herr in a room adjacent to the c-section suite, funded by kid's cup. kids cup pkg-3 so this is the place that we actually resuscitate babies so its an example where the money generated help us build special facilities to take care of patients in need and kids kids cup pkg-4 this surgeon is also a devoted hockey dad--- and sees the value in kids cup because he sees the value in kids. i can tell you one of the highlights of my job is just seeing kids. kids are, they're innocent right? and in my world i'm a surgeon so when i see a kid i'll say "i'm an orthopedic surgeon," and they look at me and say, "what does that mean?" so i tell them i'm a human carpenter and often that is even a little confusing. so i say i fix broken stuff. so if you've got a part in you that isn't working or is broken, i can help you. so they kinda get that and they like that. and when one cherishes children---- an appreciation for the kids cup program is inevitable. it's great to number one acknowledge that kids are our future. i think that's important. i think it's great that omc is involved and omc's name is getting out there. and anything we can do to help my employer omc and kids is perfect. so i think it's been fun. it's been good. and certainly funds have been raised to help us do a lot of nice things. a lot of nice things indeed. george mallet kimt news three. / now in its 23rd year - the kid's cup golf tournament has raised more than one-and-a- half million dollars benefitting children at mayo clinic children's center and prenatal and infant care at olmsted medical center. /
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'Butt Kickers' pick up cigarette butts in Rochester

Image

Officers rescue ducklings caught inside drain

Image

Manly Skate Park closed

Image

Kid's Cup Donations help pediatric patients

Image

Exhibit tells story of artist's struggles with mental health

Image

Impact of the Kid's Cup Golf Tournament

Image

Turtle Creek flood mitigation plan

Image

Minnesota lawmakers reach budget deal

Image

Dr. Oz - Pets helping with your health

Image

My Money - Be sure to factor in savings for your budget

Community Events