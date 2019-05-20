Speech to Text for Impact of the Kid's Cup Golf Tournament

cup-intro-2 on this beautiful day - rochester's annual kid's cup golf tournament is well underway. kids cup-vo-1 lowerthird2line drone:kid's cup golf tournament byron, mn take a look at this aerial view captured by our kimt news drone three. the tournament has become a successful fundraiser for the awesome medical advances made in the med city. it is also an effective way of spreading the word about that important work. the tournament is being emcee'd by kimt news three's very own katie lange and george mallet. george mallet recently spoke with one of the med city's top orthopedic surgeons about the impact of kid's cup.xxx kids cup-pkg-1 kids cup pkg-2 we met olmsted medical center orthopedic surgeon dr. mark herr in a room adjacent to the c-section suite, funded by kid's cup. kids cup pkg-3 so this is the place that we actually resuscitate babies so its an example where the money generated help us build special facilities to take care of patients in need and kids kids cup pkg-4 this surgeon is also a devoted hockey dad--- and sees the value in kids cup because he sees the value in kids. i can tell you one of the highlights of my job is just seeing kids. kids are, they're innocent right? and in my world i'm a surgeon so when i see a kid i'll say "i'm an orthopedic surgeon," and they look at me and say, "what does that mean?" so i tell them i'm a human carpenter and often that is even a little confusing. so i say i fix broken stuff. so if you've got a part in you that isn't working or is broken, i can help you. so they kinda get that and they like that. and when one cherishes children---- an appreciation for the kids cup program is inevitable. it's great to number one acknowledge that kids are our future. i think that's important. i think it's great that omc is involved and omc's name is getting out there. and anything we can do to help my employer omc and kids is perfect. so i think it's been fun. it's been good. and certainly funds have been raised to help us do a lot of nice things. a lot of nice things indeed. george mallet kimt news three. / now in its 23rd year - the kid's cup golf tournament has raised more than one-and-a- half million dollars benefitting children at mayo clinic children's center and prenatal and infant care at olmsted medical center. /