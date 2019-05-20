Speech to Text for Turtle Creek flood mitigation plan

creek flood money-vo-2 it's an area that's very prone to flooding. austin's turtle creek. a flood control project is in the works - and at tonight's city council meeting - city engineers will make their recommendation about who should oversee the construction. turtle creek flood money-vo-1 lowerthird2line:turtle creek flood control project austin, mn the mitigation project would put a levee to protect homes along turtle creek. vickie steen lives right behind the creek. while she isn't directly in the flood-prone area - her backyard does flood when we get a lot of rain. while she supports the flood mitigation - she does have a few concerns.xxx turtle creek flood money-sot-1 turtle creek flood money-sot-2 " if the berm is over here will it make the water rise higher in our back yard.they said it would not change. it would just help the houses along the creek farther west to not flood." city engineers are expected to recommending reiner contracting for the project. they'll make that recommendation at tonight's city council meeting - which starts at five-thirty. /