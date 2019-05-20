Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Turtle Creek flood mitigation plan

What's being done to protect homes that sit near the flood-prone creek.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 4:42 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 4:42 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Turtle Creek flood mitigation plan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

creek flood money-vo-2 it's an area that's very prone to flooding. austin's turtle creek. a flood control project is in the works - and at tonight's city council meeting - city engineers will make their recommendation about who should oversee the construction. turtle creek flood money-vo-1 lowerthird2line:turtle creek flood control project austin, mn the mitigation project would put a levee to protect homes along turtle creek. vickie steen lives right behind the creek. while she isn't directly in the flood-prone area - her backyard does flood when we get a lot of rain. while she supports the flood mitigation - she does have a few concerns.xxx turtle creek flood money-sot-1 turtle creek flood money-sot-2 " if the berm is over here will it make the water rise higher in our back yard.they said it would not change. it would just help the houses along the creek farther west to not flood." city engineers are expected to recommending reiner contracting for the project. they'll make that recommendation at tonight's city council meeting - which starts at five-thirty. /
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'Butt Kickers' pick up cigarette butts in Rochester

Image

Officers rescue ducklings caught inside drain

Image

Manly Skate Park closed

Image

Kid's Cup Donations help pediatric patients

Image

Exhibit tells story of artist's struggles with mental health

Image

Impact of the Kid's Cup Golf Tournament

Image

Turtle Creek flood mitigation plan

Image

Minnesota lawmakers reach budget deal

Image

Dr. Oz - Pets helping with your health

Image

My Money - Be sure to factor in savings for your budget

Community Events