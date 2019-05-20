Speech to Text for Minnesota lawmakers reach budget deal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mn budget-stinger-2 minnesota lawmakers are wrapping up their big budget bills after finally reaching a deal for the two-year state budget. the bi-partisan agreement was made last night - just hours before tonight's deadline. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live in rochester. calyn - where are minnesotans going to feel the most impact?xxx mn budget-liveintro-2 raquel - most of us come here to the gas pump to fill up our tanks. governor tim walz's proposed gas tax was something the state had mixed opinions about. in order to reach a deal - the governor and republicans agreed to drop the hike.xxx mn budget-minipkg-1 mn budget-minipkg-2 we reached a bipartisan agreement on time for the first time in over a decade. mn budget-minipkg-3 with a split legislature... there was some give and take to reach the deadline. mn budget-minipkg-4 they come to an agreement this time, ya know somebody's gonna be upset about something. so i mean no one's gonna be happy. mn budget-minipkg-5 nat the governor's proposed gas tax increase had to go. but that seems to be ok with minnesotans. i pay enough for gas the way it is. / mn budget-livetag-2 a special session is planned for later this week so lawmakers can finish approving the budget. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thanks calyn. the framework calls for a budget of around 48- billion dollars. that's about a six-percent increase from the current budget. / opioid