Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Dr. Oz - Pets helping with your health
Pets can play a key role in your health.
Posted: May. 20, 2019 1:07 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 1:07 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Few Clouds
54°
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
55°
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Austin
Scattered Clouds
57°
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Charles City
Few Clouds
55°
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
55°
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Watch: Drone3 video captures significant damage to Mohawk Square
Mason City teen facing multiple drug charges after traffic stop results in 'a lot' of marijuana
Cerro Gordo Co. Sheriff: Man charged for intentionally driving into oncoming traffic, causing own rollover crash
Mason City's Mohawk Square suffers damage; Public Health closed until further notice
Mason City woman sentenced for meth crime
'All hands on deck' after more than 4 inches of rain causes flash flooding in Chickasaw Co.
What's new this year at Tree Town? Here's the scoop
Doctor says underweight Iowa baby tested positive for cocaine
NE Iowa man accused of assaulting jail staff
New development regarding John Vansice, a longtime person of interest in Huisentruit case
Latest Video
Dr. Oz - Pets helping with your health
My Money - Be sure to factor in savings for your budget
Tracking A Sunny Start to the Work Week
Budget deal reached in St. Paul
Austin goat show all about family
Cross country bike racing takes place in Mason City
New bike lockers come to Rochester
Fishermen look for a bite in the 30th Annual Walleye Classic in Clear Lake
Thanking retired service members
Drone video: Major damage to Mason City's Mohawk Square
Community Events