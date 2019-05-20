Speech to Text for Tracking A Sunny Start to the Work Week

have sunny skies welcome us back to the work week this monday morning with highs climbing back near 60. it'll be a nice start but with more clouds moving back in coming into the pm hours, rain chances will also be making a comeback. scattered rain will fall across north iowa tonight spreading across the entire area come tuesday as highs fall back into the middle 50s and winds pick up from the east southeast, gusting near 35 mph. breezy conditions will linger into wednesday under partly sunny skies and highs finally moving back into the 70s. middle to upper 70s continue into the weekend with more rain ans storm chances thursday and friday. as of now, the weekend it looking pretty nice with rain chances dwindling and partly sunny skies. today: mostly sunny. highs: near 60. winds: nw 5á10 mph. tonight: increasing clouds/scatter ed showers. lows: middle 40s. winds: e 5á15 mph. tuesday: scattered rain/breezy. highs: middle 50s.