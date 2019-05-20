Speech to Text for Budget deal reached in St. Paul

coverage minnesota lawmakers have reached a budget deal. the biápartisan agreement was reached sunday night, just hours before the session ends later today. kimt news 3's annalisa pardo joins us this morning to tell us what's in the deal, and whats next. tyler and arielle... the deal reached last night is exactly how you describe it: bipartisan. both sides had to give a little in order to make it happen. take a look... governor tim walz and republcians agree to drop the governor's proposed gas tax. so all that talk of you paying more at the pump, is no more, for this session. however, republicans will allow a 2á percent tax on medical providers to stay in place, something walz, and other democrats were calling for. the deal also includes a middleáclass tax cut starting in 20á <the total removal of the provider tax would have put too many people at risk, and we were at this point in time, to say what's coming next. one of the highlights of what we were really trying to accomplish was that middle class tax, first time in 2 decades, that we've actually lowered an income tax rate.> they are expected to call a special session on thursday since today will be mostly ironing out the details of the deal in committee. thursday is annalisa, thanks. the bill also includes a bunch of extra funding for eduation across the state. something rochester state senator carla nelson is touting this morning. she put out this statement overnight saying in part: 'the bipartisan deal invests significally in minnesota students. for the second education budget in a row i authored, we have increased the perápupil finding by 2 percant each year.'