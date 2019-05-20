Speech to Text for MIDWEST MYOTONIC (FAINTING) GOAT SHOW

it's a story we first told you about back in march. a devastating situation for a southern minnesta family... when a fire destroys their barn in rural freeborn county and kills about fifty of their goats. today káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox spoke to the family who is moving forward by putting on a goat show... despite losing their own.xxx reporter: i'm here in austin at the annual goat show and this is moonshine here who is one of the goats competing today but the event today is a lot more special for the organizers. vo:dawn carlson raises myotonic goats at her farm and also organized this year's goat show. sot: it's family. i mean it really is family. vo:this year the she has fewer goats. because (this is what happened to her barn back in march. charred timbers is all that remains after a fire fully engulfed the barná killing 50 goats. sot: it's been very emotional some days are good some days are bad. vo:carlson tells me she went into the barn to save as many goats as she could... only two were saved... pipsqueak and thanos. sot: they're still here they're alive they're going to make it. vo:organizing this year's show was tough for her. sot: very theraputic but also very hard to work things through a lot of things being here knowing that my goats aren't here. seeing some of their offspring or just different things. but i really am amazed. vo:she was surprised at the community coming together to help. sarah oeltjenbruns won a lot of ribbons today and says it's more than just awards. sot: my favorite isn't even the goats friends showing goats. vo:this year's show offers more than just ribbons... but a community coming together to support one another through tough times. sot: god gets you through it and it's true some days i don't believe it. i'm just laying in bed and missing our goats but for the most part we're carlson says they're slowly working to rebuild their barn.///