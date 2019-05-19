Clear

Cross country bike racing takes place in Mason City

It's a muddy day for bike racing.

Posted: May. 19, 2019 10:46 PM
May. 19, 2019
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

do so under this despite the cooler weather this morning á it was a great day for cross country bicycle racing. today was the first time the race with the iowa scholastic mountain bike club was held in mason city. riders from across iowa á including those from mason city's mohawk mountain and spin devo clubs á took part in 4... 8... and 12 mile races through the lime creek nature center. we asked riders about the wet á muddy conditions on the course á and we had some different takes on it.xxx "it definitely adds another aspect, another little... gritty, toughness almost to it." "i'm a firm believer that if you can't race in the mud, you shouldn't race in the sun. it's just like any other bike race." we have results of each race under this story
