Speech to Text for New bike lockers come to Rochester

news new york./// good news for bikers in rochester... there's some new options downtown for how you store your bike. you may have noticed these giant green boxes sitting on the east side of the new parking ramp downtown. they're actually 8 new bike lockers that people can rent, just like a parking ramp pass. donna desmet (deeásmet) is one of the first people to rent one of these lockers. while living in other cities, deeásmet says she's had two bikes stolen before. year is worth the 85 dollar pricetag.xxx i just thought this would be so nice just to be able to throw my bike in the locker and not have to worry about it. and then i also thought peace of mind. would you rather pay 85 dollars or have a twelveá hundred dollar bike stolen? there are similar lockers like this in other ramps in town. the city of rochester tells us there still are open lockers at the new location so there is no waitlist at this time. if you'd like to look into renting one, we have the link to