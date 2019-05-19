Speech to Text for Fishermen look for a bite in the 30th Annual Walleye Classic in Clear Lake

the scene two different extremes here in clear lake over the last two days at the walleye classic. yesterday it was a little bit warmer, today it was a little bit colder, which made the bite a little more difficult to catch today. fortunately for two men from des moines, they were able to continue their success from yesterday into today. water they might be laughing and smiling on the boats á but it was a different story at the weigháins for the 30th annual walleye classic. fish flopping the tournament takes the highest twoá day weight total out of a 100 team field. jim thrasher and david albright are from des moines and were at the top of the leaderboard yesterday. with the colder weather that moved in á they say they felt the pressure today because the bite wasn't nearly as good. the cold front that came in certainly slowed down the fishing compared to what it was yesterday.ther e was a warm snap that hit midday, that's when the fish got active it was a short feeding window other than that, the bite was pretty much nonexistent. that mean's good bait was a must á aaron petersen and jason dick placed second and say they have some thanking to do. i can credit my fatheráinálaw. he was working in northern minnesota this weekend and he was nice enough to find me some jumbo leeches and bring them down for me. after reeling in five fish weighing over 11 pounds yesterday á jim and david stuck to what worked yesterday á slip bobbers and jigs for another eight pounds worth today á topping out at just over 19 pounds for the win. <awesome, the god lord stayed with us. patience is a virtue of winning the tournament you've got to be patient. let the fish do what they want to do and don't try to rush them>. so what happens to all of the fish once they've been measured and weighed? the are laced into a holding tank and treated with a four percent salt mixture by the dánár which causes them to go belly up. but completely harmless á as they return to their natural activity as soon as are returned to the fresh waters of clear lake. natural sound