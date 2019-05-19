Speech to Text for Thanking retired service members

just one day after national armed forces day... grace lutheran church in austin is showing its appreciation for veterans with a special serivce. kimt news three's annalisa pardo has the story.xxx like most sunday mornings... people are coming through the grace lutheran church doors for sunday service. but there's something special about this( service. and salute. this is the church's 25th annual veterans service. that's what this service is all about. honoring veterans and the family's of those veterans too. speaking at it is retired army seargant john pitzen from rose creek. i've done two tours in iraq, i've lived in germany for two years, two years in korea and i did a tour in bosnia. anyone that has a spouse that has ben in the military, anyone who's had a child in the military will you please stand. thank you! applause different flags represent all part of the military... celebrating veterans of all branches, and all generations. you have the world war 2 veterans, vietnam veterans, iraq, afghanistan veterans out here. it means a ton more than just donating money to something. a statement that proved to be true today as all the veterans stood together as one. "marines" round of applause it's a message of appreciation, pitzen hopes continues beyond this service and these church walls. i want to tell people how much it means to a veteran to have something like this for them. to just walk through an airport and have someone say thank you for your service. that goes a long way. this is the 25 th year of the serivce and the church tells me they hope to fill these pews with even more community