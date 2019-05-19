Clear

Clear Lake's Farmers Market

Saturday marked the first market of the season.

Posted: May. 19, 2019 5:44 PM
Updated: May. 19, 2019 5:44 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Clear Lake's Farmers Market

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more awareness./// the weather is getting warmer á and that means it's finally farmers market season. today was clear lake's first market of the season at the surf ballroom parking lot. vendors from around the area displayed their products like produce á honey á jams á and baked goods. shaun brown came down to sell his product at the market. this is the second year he's been a vendor. he says while there wasn't too many customers today... likely due to the threat of the weather... he has seen more people come to the market. he thinks it's likely due to the town's other events throughout the season á and because peop"the quality here is secondo none, everything you get here is really fresh. and it makes a difference, the flavor and stuff." the market will be held each saturday morning from 9 to noon
Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone video: Major damage to Mason City's Mohawk Square

Image

Clear Lake's Farmers Market

Image

Drone video: Mohawk Square damage 2

Image

Drone video: Mohawk Square roof damage

Image

Tracking a Warm Up This Week

Image

Clear Lake Walleye Classic - Day 1

Image

State Track - Saturday 10 PM Highlights

Image

State Track - Saturday 6 PM Highlights

Image

Chris' Saturday PM Forecast 5/18

Image

Torrential rain causes Mason City flooding

Community Events