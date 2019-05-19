Clear

Drone video: Mohawk Square damage 2

The Mason City building suffered serious damage.

Posted: May. 19, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: May. 19, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone video: Major damage to Mason City's Mohawk Square

Image

Clear Lake's Farmers Market

Image

Drone video: Mohawk Square damage 2

Image

Drone video: Mohawk Square roof damage

Image

Tracking a Warm Up This Week

Image

Clear Lake Walleye Classic - Day 1

Image

State Track - Saturday 10 PM Highlights

Image

State Track - Saturday 6 PM Highlights

Image

Chris' Saturday PM Forecast 5/18

Image

Torrential rain causes Mason City flooding

Community Events