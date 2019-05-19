Clear

Clear Lake Walleye Classic - Day 1

Clear Lake Walleye Classic - Day 1

Posted: May. 19, 2019 12:39 AM
Updated: May. 19, 2019 12:39 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Clear Lake Walleye Classic - Day 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

event happening in iowa this weekend is the annual walleye classic in clear lake. káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock á is one of the emcees for the event and is in studio three now with how the first day went á kaleb??? studio 3 hey calyn á it's the first fishing tournament i can say i've been a part of á but what better one than the walleye classic. this year the event is celebrating its 30th year á increasing the grand prize to threeá thousand dollars for the winner. after talking to some of the fishermen today á they said the bite was good earlier this morning á but seemed to decrease as the day went on. jim thrasher is from des moines and made the largest catch of the day with a fiveápointá fiveáone pounder for a total weight of 11 pointá eightáthree pounds.xxx it was the first fish that we caught today and i was hoping we have a lot more but it was fun. it's the first time we were in the classic so maybe a few more if i can live long enough i'll go
Mason City
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Tracking rain and minor flooding into Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clear Lake Walleye Classic - Day 1

Image

State Track - Saturday 10 PM Highlights

Image

State Track - Saturday 6 PM Highlights

Image

Chris' Saturday PM Forecast 5/18

Image

Torrential rain causes Mason City flooding

Image

Mayo Paramedics graduate amid shortage of their kind

Image

Chatfield native takes different path to soccer stardom

Image

Beware of Lyme Disease

Image

"Humans of John Marshall" Exhibit

Image

Doctor and Artist is remembered by arts community

Community Events