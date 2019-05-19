Speech to Text for Clear Lake Walleye Classic - Day 1

event happening in iowa this weekend is the annual walleye classic in clear lake. káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock á is one of the emcees for the event and is in studio three now with how the first day went á kaleb??? studio 3 hey calyn á it's the first fishing tournament i can say i've been a part of á but what better one than the walleye classic. this year the event is celebrating its 30th year á increasing the grand prize to threeá thousand dollars for the winner. after talking to some of the fishermen today á they said the bite was good earlier this morning á but seemed to decrease as the day went on. jim thrasher is from des moines and made the largest catch of the day with a fiveápointá fiveáone pounder for a total weight of 11 pointá eightáthree pounds.xxx it was the first fish that we caught today and i was hoping we have a lot more but it was fun. it's the first time we were in the classic so maybe a few more if i can live long enough i'll go