Speech to Text for State Track - Saturday 10 PM Highlights

the top athletes in the entire state of iowa had one thing on their mind.... a state championship. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland has been in des moines all day and has the highlights from the iowa state track and field meet. on the scene well mother nature hasn't been too kind to us at the 2019 iowa state track meet but even with the conditions that have really changed around plans all week, it didn't stop our local athletes from adding a new name to their resume á state champions. we kick things off with northwood kensett's wyatt willand who had himself a day, finishing 2nd in the 100, 200, and 400 meter wheelchair run. we crown our first state champion in crestwood's katie saner. the senior wins the girls 2áa 100 meter dash with a time of 12.87 seconds and would later win the 200. "it feels really good honestly, that's what i've been working on all year. coaches told me i could do it over and over again and doing it has really given me confidence for that 200." in the boys 100 meter dash, algona teammates sammonte bawden and wyatt wegener would finish third and eighth respectively. to the girls 100 meter hurdles, osage's paige kisley narrowly becomes a state champion, falling to defending champ heather bockenstedt by 16 hundreths of a second. "well i hit two hurdles, so it's kind of hard to bounce back after that and i think, i don't know, it's kind of disappointing. i was expecting more out of myself and that wasn't my pr but i still got my opportunity to run and getting second is not bad." our latest state champion comes by way of a now multiá state champion. garner hayfield ventura and future iowa hawkeye reece smith wins the 2a boys 1600 meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 17 seconds, nearly 9 seconds better than second place. "it feels great to come down here you know with the goal to end this saturday on a high note. and it's taken me a long time to get there but i wouldn't mant to end my senior year any differently." in 3 a it's algona's trey engen who also doubles up as a state champion. after wining the 2 mile run earlier in the week, the 1600 meter crown belongs to him. "this is the one i've been going for for four years and to finally get it feels amazing. i mean this is about as good as it can get for my goals and the two state titles and everything, it's just perfect." and finally five of our area runners are in the 1áa girls 1500 meter run. but it's west fork's mckenna weaver who finishes the best out of those runners, she finishes fourth with a time of 4:55:81. "i'm extremely satisfied, i wish i could've, really wish i could've gotten that place up. but honestly that was so much fun it was a battle and almost positive it was a pr and i couldn't have asked for anything better." "that concludes things for us at the 2019 iowa state track meet, congrats to all of our athletes that came away with state championships. in des moines, zach gilleland, kimt news