Speech to Text for State Track - Saturday 6 PM Highlights

the 20á19 iowa state track and field meet is here in its third day... and local athletes are hoping to take home some hardware. kimt news 3 sport's zach gilleland has been in des moines all day and shows us some of the highlights.xxx on the scene "the conditions haven't been the best all week, we actually had to move up the start time an hour early to 8 o'clock earlier today but even with the terrible conditions, it didn't stop our local athletes from putting on a show today." we start in the girls 800 sprint medley with central springs and saint ansgar. the panthers would lead for a short time but would ultimately finish 19th overall in 1a and the saints in 24th. up next in the mason city mohawks in 4a, freshman jada williams would help anchor the mohawks to a 16th place finish, although it's not the result the team was looking for. "we wanted to break the school record, but we were close." the boys would follow with st. ansgar and sophomore ryan cole leading off. anchor skylar blount would catch up some ground as his team finished first in their heat and 7th overall. "i was expecting someone coming up my shoulder.... i was pretty dead, just trying to think of anything i could to keep my form together there and nobody pass me." osage is up next in 2a, nathan havel crosses the finish as the green devils place 24th. up a class in 3a the clear lake lions and the algona bulldogs. clear lake would dq while algona's wyatt wagner has a strong finish to place his team 10th. "i was just trying to catch the next guy. on the back stretch oskaloosa, he ran, he passed us and i was like i just gotta make up some ground and get back up to him. and then i got xavier at the end but i was just trying to get the next guy." moving to the boys 800 meter run, nashua plainfield and st. ansgar's seth hershey, both runners would stay competitive as hershey grabs a 12th place finish. among other 800 finishers, lake mills' mason fritz is pleased with his time of 2:00 flat. "i think i did well, i knew i needed to start off fast and i did. just came down to the end and the atmosphere helped me do it." finally, we go to the 4 by 1 shuttle hurdles. bishop garigan would take home the top time in their heat and 8th overall, something they're proud of. "i'm just like shook, it's the best word i have for it. like it's a crazy feeling just that we got a run here this year. "we just really wanted to come out here and run our best and nobody fall, i couldn't have asked for a better outcome, i'm just happy to be here." "coming up tonight at 10, we crown new state champions, you don't want to miss that, in des moines, zach gilleland, kimt news