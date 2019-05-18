Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Chris' Saturday PM Forecast 5/18

Nelson's Forecast highlights the chance for heavy rainfall at times this weekend

Posted: May. 18, 2019 6:46 PM
Updated: May. 18, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Chris' Saturday PM Forecast 5/18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

let's check in now with kimt storm team 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson. chris á what are you tracking?xxx chris wx storms are expected the rest of the day with isolated and spotty t'storms first, then a batch or line or rain and storms. some could be strong to severe into this evening. the main threat overnight and sunday will be the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding. there could be a few inches of rainfall through monday morning. temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow with highs only in the 40s and 50s with the rainácooled air. showers and storms are back again on tuesday and tuesday night with highs again only in the 50s. get ready for a warming trend later in the week. an upperá level ridge builds in the eastern part of the country and highs could soar into 70s for wednesday through the weekend. tonight: showers and storms possible. lows: mid 40s. winds: e 7á15 mph tomorrow: showers likely. highs: mid and upper 40s winds: n 8á18 tomorrow night: mostly thanks brandon.///
Mason City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking rain and minor flooding into Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' Saturday PM Forecast 5/18

Image

Torrential rain causes Mason City flooding

Image

Mayo Paramedics graduate amid shortage of their kind

Image

Chatfield native takes different path to soccer stardom

Image

Beware of Lyme Disease

Image

"Humans of John Marshall" Exhibit

Image

Doctor and Artist is remembered by arts community

Image

Major restructuring happening at the Mason City Police Department.

Image

Friday's Iowa State Track Meet late highlights

Image

Friday's Iowa State Track Meet early highlights

Community Events