Speech to Text for Chris' Saturday PM Forecast 5/18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

let's check in now with kimt storm team 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson. chris á what are you tracking?xxx chris wx storms are expected the rest of the day with isolated and spotty t'storms first, then a batch or line or rain and storms. some could be strong to severe into this evening. the main threat overnight and sunday will be the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding. there could be a few inches of rainfall through monday morning. temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow with highs only in the 40s and 50s with the rainácooled air. showers and storms are back again on tuesday and tuesday night with highs again only in the 50s. get ready for a warming trend later in the week. an upperá level ridge builds in the eastern part of the country and highs could soar into 70s for wednesday through the weekend. tonight: showers and storms possible. lows: mid 40s. winds: e 7á15 mph tomorrow: showers likely. highs: mid and upper 40s winds: n 8á18 tomorrow night: mostly thanks brandon.///