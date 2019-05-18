Clear

Torrential rain causes Mason City flooding

Happened Friday night.

lange. and i'm george mallet./// first á flash flooding in north iowa. storm team 3 tells us the downpour started around 6:30... and the rain turned roads into rivers. wasting no time á let's turn to kimt storm team 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson./// tonight: showers and storms possible. lows: upper 40s. winds: e 7á15 mph tomorrow: strong to severe storms possible. highs: near 70 (upper 70s to near 80 south). winds: ese 8á18 tomorrow night: rain and storms. lows: mid 40s. winds: ne 5á10 mph. right now i'm 1st street sw and monroe avenue where you can see it is (flooded or the flood water receded). but it was a much different scene earlier. people were wading through knee deep water, intersections and underpasses were
Mason City
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
