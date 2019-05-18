Speech to Text for Mayo Paramedics graduate amid shortage of their kind

if you've ever thought of joining the ranks of our nations paramedicsáááá now might be the time to step up. shortages are forcast through 2026. you would be in demand. that shortage of trained emergency medical technicians and paramedics is nationwide. that's why mayo clinic started a paramedic program five years ago. today á marked the fourth graduating class. kimt news 3's isabella basco was at today's graduation and joins us with a look at the profession. isabella? after 2000 hours of labs... fieldwork... and class work... ten paramedic students graduated from the mayo clinic ambulance paramedic program. and while they say they are excited for what's next... they also say they are disappointed more people have not chosen to ride in the ambulance.xxx <nats > it's a short walk for these graduates to get their diploma... but it's been a marathon for these men and women to become paramedics ready to save lives at a moment's notice. "we spent a lot of time studying. i worked fullá time and then i went to school fullá time." "lots of late nights. lots of clinical hours we had to put in. lots of time away from family." while acknowledging the stress á sacrifices and hard workááá these grads say it was all worth it. "so being able to work in a team, and then be around patients all the time, answer questions and really be there for people when they need us. that's the best part." "it's a good cause, it's a good job." mayo clinic's paramedic program director wishes there were more young people called to this important line of work. "we're working on gaining that knowledge and getting those folks into our programs early but it's a hard hurdle, it's a hard void to fill right now." meyer wants the world to know that being a paramedic is exhilerating. "every day is different. it's never going to be the same day. every call is different." these newly minted graduates are ready to save lives and spread the word that their chosen work is filled with rewards. "it feels really good to have people tell us we're the coolest part of medicine because i would definitely agree with that." all of the graduates got a 2áyear degree in paramedicine and a certificate to become nationally registered. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. all of the graduates have passed their national registry exam in addition to fulfilling all of the course requirements.