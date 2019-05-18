Speech to Text for Chatfield native takes different path to soccer stardom

is a little uncoventional. at first glance, 17áyear old meghan brown looks like an ordinary high school student. except her life is anything but. "wake up at 7:30, have breakfast, i go do a little bit of schoolwork, i lift at mayo sports medicine, do a couple more hours of school. head up to the cities, train, do school on the road, have dinner, go to bed." brown takes online classes with minnesota virtual academy to accommodate her soccer schedule. she plays for eclipse select minnesota, a team made up of college committed players. she makes the commute to the twin cities five to six times a week. "one hundred miles each way, i usually take a nap on the way up get some rest." the sport is in her blood, playing since she was five, meghan's dream was to play for a division one college. with multiple scholarships to chose from, she's heading just a few hours south. "fans of drake bulldogs soccer, get used to seeing some of these." with a life decidated to soccer, i had to see if brown was the real deal. "she quickly made me look bad." "and i realized i should stay away from a soccer field." the path she carved will accomplish her dream of playing dá1 soccer. at drake, she know's she'll be taken care of. "they really cared about me and who i was. then i went on an overnight and met with the girls and they were a great big family, everyone cared about