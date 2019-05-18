Speech to Text for Beware of Lyme Disease

brushy areas. we're talking about ticks! kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has the story. lyme disease cases in iowa for the year of 2017 totaled 255, that's according to the iowa state department of health. and in mn for that same year, there were more than 14á hundred cases. that's according to the minnesota state department of health. if those statistics aren't enough to make you want to say, bug off... those numbers are rising. "yeah i think i'll look it up online now and find out what i can do to avoid that." here's what (you can do to avoid being a statistic. first of all, be awareáknow whether the areas you live work or play have blacklegged ticks á otherwise known as deer ticks. use a tick repellent, and check your entire body frequently for ticks after spending time outside. and remember your chances of getting lyme disease increase the longer the tick is attached. reporting in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. it's also a good time to talk to your veterenarian about tick repellents for your pets as they can also contract the disease.