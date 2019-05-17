Speech to Text for "Humans of John Marshall" Exhibit

you might love the popular photoblog "humans of new york," with its inádepth street portraits and interviews. now the same concept is being executed in the med city. john marshall high school students collaborated with storytelling nonprofit humans of minneapolis in a photography exhibit showcasing the diversity of john marshall students. students worked with stephanie glaros (glareá os)... a photographer.. . to take photos of student subjects. the exhibit includes 30 largeáscale photographs and a caption of a student's story. glaros explains what she hopes people take away from the photographs.x xx "we really share more in common as people than we often realize. i think we tend to think there's a lot of stuff that divides us, but in the end i think it's the stuff that we share in common that's much more powerful." the exhibit will be showcased at the rochester art center until the end of may.