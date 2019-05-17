Speech to Text for Doctor and Artist is remembered by arts community

our website./// a beloved rochester artist is being remembered tonight at the rochester art center. the name richard brubaker brought the community together for a dedication ceremony. doctor brubaker passed away last october of pancreatic cancer. he donated five of his sculptures to the med city. the pieces were added to the artáforá trails program... which promotes local artists, installing their work along bike trails for the public to enjoy. doctor brubaker's widow, nancy says making art available and accessible is what the good doctor was all about.xxx "he felt that it was important to have art on the trails so everyone could enjoy art. a lot of people are never exposed to it and he felt that by putting art on the trails, everyone could enjoy it." you can see one of dr. brubakers sculptures right outside