Speech to Text for Major restructuring happening at the Mason City Police Department.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

requirements.// / mason city's police department is poised for a big shake up in staff structure. starting july first no sergeants will be hired. the department will dissolve the position once the curent sergeants have retired or been promoted. káiámát news three's brian tabick has a look at what this will mean for the future of the department.xxx i won't be happy about it but i would ask him about his position if it was available. paul grouette is a retired union iron worker. we asked him to put himself in the position of a union member of the mason city police force. i would think that if you're taking a wrong out of the latter, so to speak, that that illuminates any opportunity for a patrol man or a rookie police officer to have any anticipation of moving up to that position. there are six sergeants on the mason city force. three of them have applied for the five open lieutenant positions. i really don't see a downside to this. mason city police chief jeff brinkley explains sergeants are hourly. they earn overtime, they are also called upon to oversee other union officers. brinkley says that is a recipe for lawsuits. he says he had to settle a bunch of such lawsuits when he became chief. there could be indirect causes to those or things that we could have done differently as we provided oversight or supervision to different process in the department and i think the process we are going though now would ensure that up. but brinkley concedes the restructuring isn't a popular idea on the force. the uncertainty of the new schedule is really the challenge and i think that's where many people have hung their hat and say this won't work. however this plays out, grouette' hopes officers will continue to protect and serve. i wouldn't want their job. come on, who does? they got to be vigilant, they gotta be on call all the time. you never know what they're, what's around the corner with what's going on the world chief brinkley says the department finished up interviews for the five open lieutenant