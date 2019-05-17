Speech to Text for Friday's Iowa State Track Meet late highlights

< the rain caused problems this morning á delaying the start of the day by an hour á but once the sun came out á the track began to heat up and so did the competition. we start in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay where the mason city mohawks came into the event hoping to break the school record but they were six tenths off á winning their heat á finishing 14th. "we were just like, knew we could beat the record and everything or we tried to so we we're just pushing through for that and we just like, last race of the year for the fourábyátwo so we just gave it our all." then in the 1a girls 400 meter hurdles á west hancock's kennedy kelly and riceville's julia klaes started sideá byáside and fininshed sideá byáside. kelly says she was hungry to get back to state. "i didn't run this at the beginning of the year just knowing possibly i could get down to state in something was really my motivation cause i love being down here." "felt good, it was my last race ever as a high schooler and it was a pretty good race one of my best." then in the 1a boys distance medley finals á central springs á nashuaá plainfieldáand bishop garrigan were all in the same heat á but central springs was out front early á but it'd be a neck and neck race to the finish until max howes crossed the line first á giving central springs a fifth place finish with a time of 3:38. "i really feel like the motivation for us all is brotherhood and the name we wear on this shirt. like coach says, when we put this on it's something we wear with pride and honor and we never let that go and everything we do here, no one can take it away. that's been our main drive is family, brotherhood, and our coaches." and in the field events á grace tobin á a junior from mason city finished fifth in the shot with a throw of 39 feet seven inches. meanwhile in the girls discus brenna paulson from north iowa places runnerá up ith a throw of 127 feet three inches. so day number two is in the history books, but after tomorrow á the whole tournament will be part of history. which north iowa athletes will be forever known as one of the best in the state tomorrow? you'll have to join us at six and 10 to find out. in des moines á kaleb gillock á kimt news