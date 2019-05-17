Speech to Text for Friday's Iowa State Track Meet early highlights

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from the blue oval. good evening everyone á it's hard to believe that just over 12 hours ago we were complaining about how hot it was in des moines á but the rain came through last night and this morning cooling things down á turning out to be an advantage to those from our viewing area. runners had to keep warm at all tim es today á we start with the boys 4x200 meter relay where the lake mills bulldogs end up second in their section á ninth overall. "today we ran our best time and, i don't know, i guess it all just kind of clicked. we've been used to running in this weather all year. i think it helped us a lot." a strong day fromo the bulldog ruinners á in the distance medley tommy kaktis pushed the bulldogs to win their section and finish sixth with a time of 3:39. "when i got the baton i was down 50 meters but i was pretty sure about my race and got him in the end." garnerá hayfieldá ventura was in the next section and it would be up to yesterday's state champ to pu.ll the cardinals out of the same situation á placing second overall. then in the 800 meter wheel chair run á it's the first time since 2002 the event has been back á northwood kensett's wyatt willand takes the win á recording the second fastest time in event history. "it means so much cause i love long distance and this race is perfect and i love it." i also had a chance to catchu up with west hancock's josef smith who was the class 1a state champ in the long jump yesterday at 21 feet 10 inches. "after my third jump, i was happy with that one. i watched it cause i knew with that one i was in first. came out and watched watched the other guys go and i won and it felt good. it makes me feel good for the rest of the week, you know?" still ahead tonight at ten á highlights from the girls high jump á long jump á shot put á the 1a fourábyá twos á 400 meter hurdles and more. in des moines á kaleb gillock á kimt news 3