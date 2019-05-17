Speech to Text for Iowan to fly WWII plane from U.S. to Normandy

journey. listen to what he has to say.xxx the enormity of this operation is just off the chart it's just unbelievable to think about the scope and magnitude of what happened on that day. clear lake resident doug rozendaal is talking about dáday á the day thousands of allied forces landed on the beaches of normandy. leading the charge was this airplane named "that's all brother". when eisenhower made the decision to go forward with operation overlord he knew that thousands of men would perish that day. now doug rozendaal gets to fly it across the atlantic ocean to normandy to commemorate the 75th anniversary of dáday. he's currently in connecticut getting ready for the flight that has a deep meaning. and the sacrifice is just incredible and the greatest way we can honor those who made that sacrifice is by making sure their sacrifice wasn't in vain. these people are doing it because they know the story needs to be remembered. rozendaal will spend 100 hours in this cá 47 aircraft. he says it is going to be a long 6 week journey but it will be well worth it. i've done some incredibly neat things in my life but this is definitely way the plane, "that's all brother" was found three