Clear

Charles City Real Estate Boom

Charles City Real Estate Market is hot, hot, hot

Posted: May. 17, 2019 6:42 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

Speech to Text for Charles City Real Estate Boom

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a new charles city housing market study would appear to reveal a super heated real estate market. there is an increased demand for senior housing. charles city will need roughly 640 units by 20á25. what's more, home prices are at record highs. there is a lack of inventory buyers á and a shortage of cash to fund new housing developments. trey becker and his wife recently sold their home within six days of listing to buy a new home. becker is upbeat about being able to move into a larger home.xxx "on our block, we've had 3 sell within the last year, or 3 list. overall, it's pretty tight. when you start looking, you realize the housing market is pretty tight." the firm who conducted the study shared some recommendatio ns with city leaders á including promoting the development of rental housing á updating the housing plan regularily... and creating privateápublic partnerships
Mason City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowan to fly WWII plane from U.S. to Normandy

Image

Charles City Real Estate Boom

Image

Mowing your lawn? Careful where you blow your grass clippings

Image

Business leaders hold talk on technology

Image

High schoolers gather to honor Meredith Willson

Image

Preston set to host Trout Days

Image

Major expansion announced for Mason City business

Image

Group looks to encourage women seek leadership roles

Image

Rollover crash sends two people to the hospital

Image

Chris' Forecast 5/17

Community Events