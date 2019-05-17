Speech to Text for Charles City Real Estate Boom

a new charles city housing market study would appear to reveal a super heated real estate market. there is an increased demand for senior housing. charles city will need roughly 640 units by 20á25. what's more, home prices are at record highs. there is a lack of inventory buyers á and a shortage of cash to fund new housing developments. trey becker and his wife recently sold their home within six days of listing to buy a new home. becker is upbeat about being able to move into a larger home.xxx "on our block, we've had 3 sell within the last year, or 3 list. overall, it's pretty tight. when you start looking, you realize the housing market is pretty tight." the firm who conducted the study shared some recommendatio ns with city leaders á including promoting the development of rental housing á updating the housing plan regularily... and creating privateápublic partnerships