Mowing your lawn? Careful where you blow your grass clippings

City leaders in Eyota are reminding residents of an ordinance against blowing grass clippings into the street.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 5:59 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 5:59 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

warmer weather means a lot of outdoor chores including mowing the lawn. now á the city of eyota is urging residents not to blow grass clippings and leaves into the street. many parts of the city gutters were recently worked on. the city tells káiámát that debris can cause the city sewer drains to backup and also create algea that can kill animals in nearby ponds.xxx we rake it, we rake all the leaves into piles and bag them and we haul it to the dump. it is against city code to blow grass and debris into the street. they say if the problem grows á they'll look at ways to step up enforcement.///
