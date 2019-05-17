Speech to Text for Business leaders hold talk on technology

business leaders are discussing how technologyis pushing their industries forward á and changing the future of their businesses. during this morning's tech talk... four north iowa based cáeá o's shared their experience with how technology has changed their culture á being innovators as rural entrepreneurs á and how future changes in technology could work in their business. mike trasatti (truhásahátee) is the cáeáo of dealer built... which creates software for car dealerships. he discussed the ways the company is working to recruit new employeesá and says the job outlook is strong.xxx "if we think that we create a nice place to work, people are then going to communicate and talk to others about hey you know what, i like what i do. we do outreach programs, we're involved in the schools and job fairs." the talk is part of the tech brew series of meetings to share the passion of technology and entrepreneurs hip to the community. if interested á there will be a tech brew meeting in osage on may