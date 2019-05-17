Clear
High schoolers gather to honor Meredith Willson

Known as the Music Man, Meredith Willson was honored by North Iowa Band Festivall royalty on his birthday.

meredith willson, better known as the music man, died in 198á4 and chose to be burried back in his hometown of mason city. now as the north iowa band festival approaches, the kings and queens of newman and mason city high school want to pay their respects. kimt news 3's katie huinker attended the tribute and has the story.xxx the north iowa band festival is a time to celebrate the music man and his love for music. the festival officially starts in less than a week but what a better way to kick it off than celebrate meredith wilson's birthday. may 18th 1902. you could say that's the day the music was born. during his birthday tribute today á this year's grand marshals sharon and gary lindgren shared some facts about meredith willson and band festival royalty laid flowers at his grave. we asked the kings and queens what the music man means to them. he's kind of an idol as far as music goes because i've grown up knowing about him and learning about him. i think just growing up in this town he's really prominent and a lot of things, i remember doing the music man with niacc a couple years ago and it's just really been instilled in a lot of our education. band festival royalty tell me they are most excited for the parade, the carnival and the jazz performance friday night. in mason city, katie huinker, here's a fun fact, when he was born, meredith willson held the record for the largest baby born in iowa weighing in at 14 pounds 6 ounces. for a full list of band festival events head to kimt dot com, this story will be under local news. two
