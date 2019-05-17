Speech to Text for Preston set to host Trout Days

one area community is getting a drizzly start as it kicks off its annual town celebration. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is taking us to see the start of preston's trout days.xxx if you're going to preston's trout days, you might want to pack your rain boots and a rain coat. "if you like to fish in the rain, it might be okay." jeff broberg from the national trout center puts together a weekly fishing report based on the weather... he thinks the trout will bite this weekend as long as it doesn't rain (too much and muddy the waters. "the fishing right now is absolutely excellent. the water is in great condition and until we get a heavy rain and runoff event, the fishing will still be good." "i've grown up with trout days. as a kid, it was always a fun thing for a whole weekend." trout fishing draws people to preston and plays a big role in supporting the town's economy. the city expects to feel an economic boom after this weekend's celebration á a more than 30 year tradition in the making. "especially for lodging but also our restaurants do well, we've got shops, just everybody in town benefits from it including groups like our nonprofit groups have a big hand in it whether its lions club, serviceman's groups, and the trout center obviously." it's the brooks á browns á and rainbows that make southeastern minnesota unique. trout days is a celebration of that natural resource. "it's cheap to enter. it doesn't take a big boat. it's transportatio n and a fishing rod and some waders and you're set to go." despite the weather, right now all scheduled events for trout days are going to happen unless there's lightning right before or during the event. in preston, annalise johnson, kimt news 3./// most of the action is happening tomorrow. for a schedule of all the activities during trout days á head to our website at kimt dot com. we will post a link with this story. you can find it under 'local news.'/// preston is